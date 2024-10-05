Daniel R. Lee Sells 23,890 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 23,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $115,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,179.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

