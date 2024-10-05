Dana Wagner Sells 4,174 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 286.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

