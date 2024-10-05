Critical Comparison: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Mid Bancshares 16.75% 10.43% 1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Mid Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Mid Bancshares $306.31 million 2.91 $68.93 million $3.10 12.05

Analyst Ratings

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky Bancshares and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

