Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $182.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 29.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

