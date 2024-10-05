COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

CICOF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

