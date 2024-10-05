Cormac J. Twomey Sells 1,544 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Concentrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $106.10.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $861,662,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
