CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.
CoreCard Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE CCRD opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.41. CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCard will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
