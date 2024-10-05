Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.