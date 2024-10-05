Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Head to Head Review

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -1.48% -1.38% -0.53% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and PostRock Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.37 billion 2.57 $211.12 million $0.22 54.82 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and PostRock Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 8 1 0 1.83 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.93, suggesting a potential downside of 17.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PostRock Energy beats Comstock Resources on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

