Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

