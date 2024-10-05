Comparing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Repligen has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $602.35 million 12.68 $41.58 million $0.25 546.84 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.13) -7.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen -0.32% 3.36% 2.41% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -870.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repligen and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 2 8 0 2.80 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $190.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Given Repligen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

Repligen beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company’s chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

