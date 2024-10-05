Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:UTF opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.31.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
