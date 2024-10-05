Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UTF opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.