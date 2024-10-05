Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $187.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded Clorox to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.13.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

