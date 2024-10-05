Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,104,734.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.