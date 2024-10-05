Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,104,734.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

