CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$32,952.64 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64.

On Thursday, September 26th, John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$2,167,680.00.

CEU stock opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.88.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$544.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8685121 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

