Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.48. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.