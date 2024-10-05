Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.82.

NYSE:CARR opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

