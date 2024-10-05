Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Strong-Buy

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,227,000 after acquiring an additional 906,510 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

