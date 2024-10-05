Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,100. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

