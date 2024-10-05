Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.
Cadence Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Cadence Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Capital
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.