Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBYFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

