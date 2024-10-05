Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
