Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

