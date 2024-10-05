Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.