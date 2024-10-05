Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $84.00

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TD opened at $63.27 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

