Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.