BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $25.23 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after acquiring an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after buying an additional 506,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

