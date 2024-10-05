BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Raised to $12.50 at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.0 %

BWAY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

