Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $195.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $151.03 and last traded at $151.24. Approximately 1,459,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,007,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.89.
BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Boeing Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.19. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.