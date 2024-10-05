Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $817.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

