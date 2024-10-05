BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.40 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOLASE

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517,808.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.