Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $279.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $238.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.