Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BDX opened at $238.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $269.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.66 and its 200 day moving average is $235.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,544,000 after purchasing an additional 788,735 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $173,692,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,149,000 after purchasing an additional 688,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,167,000 after buying an additional 346,720 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.