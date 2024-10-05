Barclays Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $85.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

