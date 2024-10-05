Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 187.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 0.5 %

ATLX opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Atlas Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

