Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.