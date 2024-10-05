ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at TD Securities

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARX. ATB Capital increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded ARC Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$25.10 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.39.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.