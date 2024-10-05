Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 132,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

