AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42)-($0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $282-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.37 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ANGO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $244.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

