Andrew Woods Sells 3,076 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $44,663.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,707.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00.

PUBM opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $737.48 million, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 28,255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

