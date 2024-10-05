Andrew M. Cohen Sells 20,773 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $173,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,755.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zuora Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 13.5% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

