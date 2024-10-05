Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $151.00

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 1.1 %

ITT stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. ITT has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ITT by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.