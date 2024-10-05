Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $39.67

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,254. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,254. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in ExlService by 9.7% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

