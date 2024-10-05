Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $4.50

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of COMP opened at $6.09 on Friday. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,824.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967 over the last ninety days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

