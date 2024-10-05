Analysts Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Target Price at $34.80

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,740. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $201,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.68 million, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

