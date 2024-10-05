Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells $36,614.40 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,163.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

