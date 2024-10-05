Amit Gupta Sells 7,543 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 7,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $23,232.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,718.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

