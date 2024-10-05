American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,050,996 shares of company stock worth $21,153,593. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

