Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $182.90. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

