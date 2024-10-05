Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $222.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.90. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

