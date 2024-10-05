Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $165.37 and last traded at $166.44. Approximately 2,412,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,947,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. jvl associates llc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 9,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 11,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

