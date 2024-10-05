Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Allurion Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

Allurion Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Allurion Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.33.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allurion Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 521,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Allurion Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.09% of Allurion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

